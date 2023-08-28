Rice sowing area stood at over 384 lakh hectares

The sowing area of rice and coarse cereals have increased under Kharif crops this year as compared to last year. According to data released by Union Agriculture Ministry on Friday, the sowing area of rice has increased from 367 lakh hectares to over 384 lakh hectares. The sowing area of coarse cereals has also increased from 176 lakh hectares to over 178 lakh hectares.

However, the sowing area of pulses has declined from 128 lakh hectares to around 117 lakh hectares. The overall sowing of Kharif crops has marginally increased from 1,049 lakh hectares to over 1,053 lakh hectares this year.