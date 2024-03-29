National Seminar at CUO Explores Economic and Management Challenges for India to become a developed country by 2047

The Central University of Odisha recently hosted a two-day National Seminar titled “Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Economic and Management Challenges,” organized by the Department of Business Management. The seminar concluded successfully with a valedictory programme on March 28, 2024.

Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, extended his best wishes and congratulations to Dr. Padma Charan Mishra, Head of the Department of Business Management and Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera, Assistant Professor of Economics and Organizing Secretary, along with Dr. Subash Chandra Pattnaik, Coordinator of DBM, and the entire organizing team for their commendable efforts. Prof. Tripathi appreciated the creativity and event management skills displayed by the MBA students and assured continued support for organizing similar events in the future, aiding students in academic excellence and placement opportunities.

Dignitaries such as Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Retired Executive Director (Corporate Services) of MECON Ltd, Ranchi; Prof. Irala Lokanandha Reddy from University of Hyderabad; Prof. Pabitra Kumar Mishra from Central University of Punjab; Dr. Manoranjan Biswas, Executive Director, MECON Ltd, Jagadalpur, along with Dr. Padma Charan Mishra and Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera, graced the valedictory programme.

The seminar featured two technical sessions where over 70 papers were presented by faculty members and research scholars from CUO and various institutes across the nation, both physically and virtually. Additionally, six theme-based sessions were conducted by distinguished speakers covering a range of topics related to the seminar theme.

These sessions included lectures on “Arrow has Left the Bow: Challenge is Hitting the Target,” “Harnessing Technology for Viksit Bharat,” and “Organized Labour: Touchstone for Industrial and National Progression” were delivered by Prof Pabitra Kumar Mishra, Prof Irala Lokanandha Reddy and Dr. Manoranjan Biswas respectively. Prof Bidhu Bhusan Mishra, Vice-Chancellor. Sambalpur University delivered a lecture on “Viksit Bharat @2047: Economic Implications” on the first day of the Seminar. Prof. Narayana Sethi, Professor and Head, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, NIT Rourkela delivered a lecture on “India’s Aspirations for Five Trillion Economy: Dream or Reality? “through online mode.

A panel discussion was also conducted, where speakers and students engaged in brainstorming sessions on the concept of Viksit Bharat @ 2047. During the seminar, a book titled “Compendium of Management Research and Cases” edited by Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera, Dr. Subash Chandra Pattnaik and Dr. Sitanath Raiguru was released by the Vice-chancellor.

Certificates were awarded to presenters and distinguished speakers were felicitated. A placement brochure was also unveiled. Dr. Prasant Kumar Behera presented the seminar report, while Dr. Padma Charan Mishra provided an overview of the experts’ talks and panel discussion sessions, and Dr. Subash Chandra Pattnaik proposed the vote of thanks. Ms. Pritinanda Sahoo hosted the programme. Dr Sitanath Raiguru, Mr Srinivas Rao K and Mr Nitin Kumar Hotha, faculty members of the Department played proactive roles in managing the programme smoothly. The programme witnessed active participation from faculty members and students within and outside the University.