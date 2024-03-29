Ms Joyshree Das Verma takes over as  President of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO)

New Delhi: Ms Joyshree Das Verma took over as the 41st National President of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), the oldest women-led and women centric business chamber of South East Asia for the year 2024-25.

.

Ms Joyshree Das Verma , through her 25 years of corporate and entrepreneurial journey nurtures a diverse professional presence. As a public figure, she holds the position of Honorary Consul of Israel, Northeast India. Ms. Joyshree Das Verma’s entrepreneurial role is defined as Director of Kaapro Management Solutions Pvt Ltd, her pan India entrepreneurial HR Consulting company in which she is a Co-promoter.

As a slice of her growth journey and success milestones as Honorary Consul of Israel to Northeast India- integrating her work with all the 8 North-eastern States of India to advance and strengthen the strategic relations between India and Israel in sectors such as Agriculture, Water, I.T, Technology, Health, Innovation, Tourism, Trade and Commerce.

Taking the vision of FLO forward, the theme for 2024-25, under the leadership for Ms Joyshree Das Verma, is “COLLECTIVE VISION, COLLABORATIVE ACTION.”

This theme encapsulates her vision for FLO, which includes building a strong inclusive community for sustainable progress, promoting individual businesses and career growth, furthering the inspirational impact of our members, and making FLO an aspirational organization for women across the country.

An array of facilitating, wondrous events which 2024-25 has in store are definitely going to help FLO move further towards the goal of empowering women.

“I am honoured to lead FICCI FLO as the 41st National President. Under the theme ‘Collective Vision, Collaborative Action for the year 2024-25, our endeavour is to build a strong, inclusive community dedicated to sustainable progress, fostering individual growth, and inspiring impactful change,” said Joyshree das Verma, President FLO 2024-25.

“Empowering women is not just a goal; it’s a shared vision that requires collaborative action. We will collectively pave the way for a future where every woman can thrive and succeed”, she added.