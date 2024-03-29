Financial inclusion important for achieving economic empowerment of women, says Sports I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Minister Anurag Thakur calls women entrepreneurs to go for digitalisation to help small businesses become resilient and champions of change

The minister inaugurates FICCI Ladies Organisations 40th Annual Session

New Delhi : Financial inclusion and going digital is critical to achieving the economic empowerment of women. The country is coursing through its golden phase in which women can now contribute more significantly to nation-building.

“Women must be a larger part of the economic development, empowering women, addressing their concerns and amplifying their voices is a priority for the present Government. India is the 3rd largest start-up ecosystem in the world with 1.2 lakh start ups and 110 Unicorns. Women’s contribution will be much more when India will move to become the 3rd largest economy in the next three years. “ Said Mr Anurag Thakur , Union minister for Information and Broadcasting , sports and youth affairs while inaugurating the 40th Annual Session FICCI Ladies Organization (FLO) the apex body of business women in the country.

“Adoption of advanced technologies and Artificial Intelligence (AI) by women can serve as a tool for growth for small businesses in building their resilient capacity. Adoption of digitalisation by small businesses means having the flexibility to adapt to disruptions and continue their operations. Small entrepreneurs in small cities and villages are the backbone of India’s economy and play an intrinsic role in India achieving its ambitions of becoming Third largest economy by the year 2030” said Mr Thakur .

“Women can also engage more deeply in policy-making and the welfare of the poor. They will now have a bigger and more prominent role to play in taking the country to new heights. The 33-per cent reservation Bill provides will ensure their active participation in our legislative processes. Modi-ji has done what nobody could in 30 years.” He added.

“Flo as a team, we have achieved remarkable milestones that have propelled FICCI FLO forward on its path of empowerment and impact. Our collective efforts have led to the successful implementation of numerous initiatives focused on entrepreneurship development, professional excellence, and women’s empowerment. FLO is dedicated to advancing women’s entrepreneurship and professional growth through innovative initiatives.

” Said Ms Sudha Shivkumar, the Outgoing National President , FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) speaking on the occasion .

“At FLO our endeavour is to build a strong, inclusive community dedicated to sustainable progress, fostering individual growth, and inspiring impactful change.

Empowering women is not just a goal; it’s a shared vision that requires collaborative action. We will collectively pave the way for a future where every woman can thrive and succeed” Said Ms JoyShree Das Verma, New President of FLO while speaking on the occasion.

FLO has 10 chapters across India and about 10,000 business women as members.