BMW Group India appoints KUN Exclusive as its Dealer Partner in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru. BMW Group India announced the appointment of KUN Exclusive as its dealer partner for Bengaluru. After successful operations in Bengaluru since 2007, Navnit Motors has transferred its business and operations in Bengaluru to KUN Exclusive in pursuit of strategically bolstering its operations in Mumbai. Seamless business continuity will be ensured for existing BMW and MINI customers with complete understanding of their needs as the existing Sales and Service locations remains the same and existing employees will continue to work under the BMW banner.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “I would like to thank Navnit Motors for their valuable contribution and unwavering commitment to BMW and MINI customers in Bengaluru. We recognize their accomplishments and wish them great success for future. Bengaluru is an important market for BMW Group India, and we are committed to serve our customers with best-in-class service. We are excited to appoint our trusted partner KUN Exclusive as the dealer partner in Bengaluru. Their knowledge of current trends in the luxury industry, attention to needs of our esteemed clientele and curation of bespoke experiences will be instrumental in creating a complete customer centric engagement.”

Mr. Sharad Kachalia, Dealer Principal, Navnit Motors said, “BMW holds a special place for Navnit Motors and our journey has been rewarding and continues to be a memorable one. As we align to newer and more focused strategic growth vectors, Navnit Motors will concentrate on further growing its business operations in Mumbai. We now pass the baton in Bengaluru into the safe hands of KUN Exclusive. We would like to thank our customers for their loyalty and assure a smooth transition to KUN Exclusive. We also thank BMW Group India for their continuous support and close collaboration during this phase. We look forward to setting higher benchmarks in providing world class services to our discerning customers in Mumbai.”

The Bengaluru dealership is headed by Ms. Vasanthi Bhupati, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive.

KUN Exclusive also represents BMW Group India with sales and service facilities in Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai), Andhra Pradesh (Vijayawada, Vizag) and Telangana (Hyderabad).

Ms. Vasanthi Bhupati, Dealer Principal, KUN Exclusive said, “KUN Exclusive’s partnership with BMW Group India has flourished year on year and we are very proud of the growth we have achieved. With thriving business operations in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, establishing a new presence as the dealer partner in Karnataka is another step in building our legacy in the country. We thank BMW Group India for this opportunity and are excited to add another chapter of success to our story. We promise the same unparalleled services and luxurious experiences to BMW and MINI customers in Bengaluru they have always enjoyed and look forward to welcoming new ones to KUN Exclusive family.”

After the transfer of operations, KUN Exclusive will sell and service BMW, MINI and BMW Premium Selection vehicles as usual.