Employees of Tata Steel Meramandali enthusiastically kick-started Tata Steel Volunteering Week

Narendrapur : Employees of Tata Steel Meramandali (TSM) voluntarily came forward and kicked off the Tata Steel Volunteering Week with fervour and enthusiasm on August 25, 2023. During the week-long initiative, spanning from August 26th to September 4th, 2023, TSM employees will be engaged in a diverse range of volunteering activities aimed at making a positive impact on society and the environment.

The Tata Steel Volunteering Week formally commenced on the occasion of Foundation Day of Tata Steel with a dedicated Monsoon Road Safety Awareness Campaign at Banarpal, Hindol, and Dhenkanal in the presence of Angul and Dhenkanal District Administration, Police, employees of Corporate Services Division of TSM and community members.

Led by Mohit Das, Chief Corporate Services, TSM, the events were organised in the presence of distinguished guests and local community.

The monsoon road safety campaign began with the formal distribution of informative leaflets to drivers and pedestrians. To enhance engagement, the security department organized a vibrant nukkad natak (street play) across all these venues.

In Hindol, additionally awareness was made on man-animal conflict, particularly concerning elephants. Forest department personnel underscored the significance of ensuring safe passage for these majestic creatures.

Employees from the Corporate Services and other Divisions of TSM voluntarily have planned to organise an array of social and environmental activities to celebrate Tata Voluntary Week. Tata Steel Volunteering Week serves as an acknowledgment of its role as a responsible corporate citizen, actively contributing to the well-being of the community and environmental sustainability.