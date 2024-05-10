Ola Electric commences deliveries of its mass-market S1 X scooters

Bengaluru: Ola Electric today announced the commencement of deliveries of the all-new S1 X range in multiple cities across the country. Launched in three battery configurations – 2kWh, 3kWh, and 4kWh, the S1 X caters to users with different range requirements and marks the company’s entry into the mass-market segment with prices starting from INR 69,999 (ex-showroom).

The affordable price points, coupled with an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty at no extra cost, make the S1 X scooters one of the most attractive EV propositions available in the market currently.

Speaking on the occasion, Anshul Khandelwal, Chief Marketing Officer, Ola Electric Technologies, said, “With S1 X, we eliminate high upfront costs as one of the key barriers affecting the adoption of EVs. Our entry into the mass-market portfolio helps us widen our target customer base, enabling an increasing number of current and potential 2W users to join India’s rapidly evolving EV landscape. Affordability, accessibility, and ease of ownership are the key characteristics that make S1 X an attractive proposition for every Indian.”

Ola Electric has recently announced new prices for its S1 X portfolio. Available in three battery configurations (2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh), the scooter is priced at INR 69,999 (introductory price), INR 84,999, and INR 99,999, respectively. Additionally, the company also revised the prices of S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ to INR 1,29,999, INR 1,04,999, and INR 84,999, respectively.

Physical key, impressive range & performance

The S1 X range comes with the much-requested physical key and caters to customers with different range requirements. S1 X offers an IDC-certified range of 190 km, 143 km, and 95 km in 4 kWh, 3 kWh, and 2 kWh variants, respectively. The scooter comes with a 6kW motor and offers a quick acceleration of 0-40 Km/h in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 90 kmph in 4kWh and 3kWh variants, and 4.1 seconds and 85 kmph in the 2 kWh variant. The scooter has three modes (Eco, Normal, and Sports) and riders can switch between them seamlessly according to their riding requirements.

8-year extended battery warranty

Ola Electric offers an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost, a move Ola Electric believes addresses one of the barriers to EV adoption by extending the lifespan of the vehicles. Customers can also opt for an add-on warranty and increase the upper limit of the kilometres travelled up to 1,00,000 km at INR 4,999 and up to 1,25,000 km at INR 12,999. Ola Electric has also introduced a portable fast charger accessory of 3KW which is available for purchase at INR 29,999.