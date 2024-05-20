TPSODL Organizes ‘Be Fit, Raise the Bar’ Fitness Event for Female Employees

Berhampur: In a vibrant initiative to promote health and productivity among its workforce, TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) organized a dedicated fitness program for its female employees at the Sports Arena, Berhampur.

The event, aptly named ‘Be Fit, Raise the Bar’, saw enthusiastic participation and was graced by the presence of TPSODL CEO, Mr. Amit Kumar Garg, who emphasized the significance of fitness for personal and professional well-being.

The morning was filled with engaging activities, including a variety of physical exercises and fitness games like relays, designed to inject fun into fitness and highlight the importance of regular physical activity. This initiative aimed not only to encourage female employees to focus on their health but also to inspire them to promote fitness within their families.

As the event drew to a close, Mrs. Manju Garg, affectionately known as Madam CEO, addressed the participants, urging them to prioritize their health and fitness daily to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Her words resonated deeply, reinforcing the company’s commitment to the well-being of its employees.

TPSODL remains dedicated to fostering a healthy, active, and productive work environment, recognizing that the well-being of employees is integral to the success of the organization.