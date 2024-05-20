IIM Sambalpur I-Hub Foundation Invites Aspiring Startups and Entrepreneurs From Across India

Sambalpur, Odisha, 20th May 2024: The IIM Sambalpur I-Hub Foundation has invited aspiring startups and entrepreneurs to participate in its acclaimed Incubator & Accelerator Programme (2024-25). The programme is designed to serve as a launchpad for promising early-stage startups, ventures, and changemakers who are focused on addressing significant societal challenges while achieving financial sustainability. The programme also aims to promote responsible business practices that contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, informed, “At I-Hub Foundation, we are cultivating a dynamic ecosystem that nurtures innovative startups. The Incubator & Accelerator Programme empowers these startups with the crucial tools and support to achieve success and make a lasting contribution. The I-Hub Foundation’s thrust areas encompass a diverse range of sectors including Textile, Agriculture, Defense, Disaster Management, Women & Inclusive Entrepreneurship, Arts & Tribal Entrepreneurship, Financial and Digital Inclusivity, as well as the Social Entrepreneurship. With a keen focus on these key domains, the foundation aims to foster innovation and sustainable development.” Prof. Jaiswal further informed, “I-Hub Foundation boasts an extensive network of industry, academic, value chain stakeholders and has signed multiple MoUs, enabling it to provide comprehensive support to startups.”

Prof. Diwahar Nadar, Chairperson, I-Hub Foundation, informed, “Aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to participate in the Incubator & Accelerator Programme by submitting their applications before the deadline on May 30th, 2024. Following the submission, shortlisted candidates will have the opportunity to present their projects between June 1st and June 14th, 2024. The final selection of ventures will be announced on June 15, 2024.”

It is to be noted that the Incubator & Accelerator Programme (2024-25) offers aspiring changemakers a robust support system, including intensive training, mentorship from industry veterans, and access to a valuable network. It also offers the privilege of joining the esteemed IIM Sambalpur I-Hub Foundation incubator community and enhancing credibility and recognition within the startup ecosystem. Participants will have access to essential resources such as co-working spaces, funding opportunities, industry connections, and potential investment leads, positioning them for success in their entrepreneurial journey.