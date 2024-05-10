New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal released from Delhi’s Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail in Delhi excise policy case. The Supreme Court granted him interim bail till June 1. Arvind Kejriwal, after being released on interim bail, addressed the people, says, “I am thankful to all of you for your prayers and blessings. I am also grateful to the Supreme Court judges because of whom I am here among you. I request all of you to come together and save our country from dictatorship.”

CM Kejriwal says, “Tomorrow at 11 am we will go to the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place and at 1 pm, we will address a press conference at the party office.”