Central University of Odisha organized Rashtriya Ekta Divas

Koraput: The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) Cell, Central University of Odisha in association with the Mahatma Gandhi Antarrashtriya Hindi Viswavidyalaya, Wardha observed the Rashtriya Ekta Divas (National Unity Day) by organizing a webinar titled, “Rashtriya Ekta Divas: Contemporary Relevance.”Prof K KBasa, Vice Chancellor, Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, Baripada and Prof Gopal Krishna Thakur, Professor & Head, Dep’t of Education & Psychology, MGAHVV, Wardha were the Resource Persons Webinar. Prof Sharat Kumar Palita, Vice Chancellor I/c, CUO inaugurated the webinar and chaired the session.

The programme started by taking the pledge of the Rashtriya Ekta Divas. While Dr Sourav Gupta, Nodal Officer, EBSB, in his opening note described the objectives EBSB programmeand activities undertaken by CUO, the Welcome Address was delivered by the Registrar Dr. Asit Kr Das.

In his inaugural address, Vice Chancellor (I/c)Prof S.K. Palita, highlighted the efforts of Sardar Ballav Bhai Patel for unifying the princely states into the Indian Unionand described the position of India as an emerging nation in terms of knowledge power and knowledge economy. He asserted that unity and integrity of India is foremost for every citizen of India.

Prof K. K. Basa, recalled the contribution of Sardar Patel in democratically unifying the 500+ princely states in the Indian dominion and expressed that EBSB programme can connect India in a sustained and structured way. He explained the scope of pairing ofthe state of Odisha and Maharshtra under this programme by suggesting measures like workshop on Soura and Worli art forms, comparative literature efforts with litterateurs like Gopinath Mohanty and Vishnu SakharamKhandekar, direct contact programmes between people of Gadchirouli and undivided Koraput, Faculty exchange programmes, joint research projects and eclectic aspects like cuisines etc. He further explained the contemporary relevance of the Rashtriya Ekta Divas lied in using the cultural diversity of India as a strength, not an weakness and express itself in the global forum based on the philosophy of universal brotherhood.

Prof Gopal Krishna Thakur expressed deep concern over the divisive forces within and outside India who are constantly trying to ruin the unification brought about by tireless efforts of Sardar Ballav Bhai Patel. He explained by citing Mahatma Gandhi that we should as a country, keep our windows open for winds from all direction but at the same time resist the threat of disintegrative forces. He called upon the youth community to revive the Viswa Guru status and glory of India through Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, by understanding Dharma as in Mahabharata, avoiding vices and concluded by quoting Patel that we should all become sons of the same father.

Prof Palita offered his Presidential address while complementing both Resource Persons and expressed his desire to engage in joint academic and cultural exercise with the MGAHVV, Wardha.Dr Surya Prakash Pandey, Deputy Nodal Officer, EBSB, MGAHVV, Wardha presented the Rapporteur’s note. It was followed by Vote of Thanks by Dr. Minati Sahoo, Head I/C, Dep’t of Economics, CUO.The programme was compeered by MrA T Sunny, PhD Scholar and Mousami Jena, PG student of the Dep’t of J&MC, CUO. The webinar was attended by statutory officers, Faculty, Staff and students of both CUO and MGAHVV, Wardha.

