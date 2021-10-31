Prime Minister’s meeting with Prime Minister of Spain on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr. Pedro Sanchez, Prime Minister of Spain on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome on 31 October 2021.

2. The two leaders welcomed the growing bilateral trade and investment linkages including the recent signing of the contract to procure 56 C295 aircrafts from Airbus Spain, 40 of which will be ‘Made in India’ in collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems. They agreed to further expand bilateral cooperation in new areas like e-mobility, clean tech, advanced materials and deep sea exploration. PM Modi invited Spain to invest in various sectors including Green Hydrogen, infrastructure and defence manufacturing and further take advantage of India’s National Infrastructure Pipeline, Asset Monetization Plan and the Gati Shakti Plan.

3. The two leaders discussed India-EU relations as well as cooperation on climate action and priorities at upcoming COP26. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest including Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

4. PM Modi looks forward to welcoming PM Sanchez in India next year.