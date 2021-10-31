Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooporation launches the “Dairy Sahakar” scheme

New Delhi: Amit Shah, Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooporation launched the “Dairy Sahakar” scheme at Anand, Gujarat today, during the function organised by Amul for celebration of 75th Foundation Year of Amul. Shri Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel, Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri B.L. Verma, Minister of State for Cooperation, Government of India, Shri Devusinh Chauhan, Minister of State for Communications, Government of India, Shri Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, Shri Devendra Kumar Singh, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India, Shri Sanjay Agarwal, Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, Shri Sundeep Nayak, MD, National Cooperative Development Corporation ( NCDC) , elected representatives and other high dignitaries of Govt of Gujarat and Amul were present on the occasion.

The Dairy Sahakar with a total investment of Rs 5000 crore will be implemented by NCDC under Ministry of Cooperation, Government of India to realize the vision, “from cooperation to prosperity”. Under Dairy Sahakar, financial support will be extended by NCDC to eligible cooperatives for activities such as bovine development, milk procurement, processing, quality assurance, value addition,branding,packaging,marketing,transportation and storage of milk and milk products, exports of dairy products within the overall objectives of “Doubling the farmers income” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat. There will also be a convergence with various schemes of Government of India and / or of State Government/UT Administration/ Development agencies/ bilateral/multilateral assistance/ CSR mechanism is encouraged

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying under Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India is also implementing various schemes for development of the Animal Husbandry and dairy sector. This Dairy Sahakar will supplement the existing efforts for streghtening the dairy sector in the country.