Central University of Odisha celebrates Hindi Diwas-2023

NEP 2020 Illuminates the Path to Harnessing Our Linguistic Wealth: Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, Vice-Chancellor

In a resonant address during the commemoration of Hindi Diwas 2023, Professor Chakradhar Tripathi, the esteemed Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Odisha, underlined the profound connection between language and society. He emphasized that education serves as a cornerstone of society and that language constitutes an invaluable treasure. Prof. Tripathi went on to highlight the critical role of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in guiding us towards maximizing this societal wealth.

In his address, Prof. Tripathi specifically stressed the importance of promoting Hindi education at the regional level. He pointed out that the undivided Koraput district, predominantly inhabited by tribal communities, faces significant challenges in terms of educational enrollment. To address this issue, the university has launched a certificate program in the Hindi language, with plans for diploma and degree programs in the future. Tripathi expressed the university’s commitment to reaching the doorsteps of the people in the region, enabling them to attain proficiency in Hindi. He also announced the university’s intention to confer graduation certificates during convocations, empowering the region’s residents to contribute their knowledge and skills to the nation’s growth.

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas, the Central University of Odisha orchestrated a captivating event on its campus on September 14, 2023. The dais was graced by the presence of notable figures, including Prof. N. C. Panda, In-charge Registrar, and Finance Officer; Dr. Prashant Meshram, Controller of Examinations; and Dr. Nirjharini Tripathy, Associate Professor in the Department of English Language and Literature.

Prof. Panda warmly welcomed the attendees and highlighted the global significance of Hindi language education. He underscored that Hindi provides India with a distinct identity and unites Indians from diverse linguistic backgrounds under the banner of uniformity. He pointed out that Hindi departments exist in approximately 38 countries worldwide, enabling people from these nations to explore India’s rich cultural heritage. Prof. Panda advocated for the translation of all books into Hindi to further promote the language.

Dr. Prashant Meshram delved into the historical journey of the Hindi language and its evolution into India’s Rajbhasha (official language). He highlighted that on September 14, 1949, two years after India gained independence, Hindi was officially declared the official language. Subsequently, under the auspices of the Rashtrabhasha Prachar Samiti, September 14 has been celebrated as Hindi Day across India since 1953. Dr. Meshram also shed light on the various initiatives undertaken by the Government of India to promote Hindi within the country and on the global stage.

Dr. Nirjharini Tripathy presented a concise report on the establishment and activities of the Regional Centre of Hindi Language Education at the university. She reported that approximately 1066 students, including those from the University and three neighboring villages, have enrolled in the certificate course in Hindi language. Dr. Tripathy emphasized the importance of self-confidence and determination in achieving one’s goals.

Dr. Chakradhar Padhan, Associate Professor in the Department of Hindi, compeered over the event and emphasized the significance of celebrating Hindi Diwas and promoting the Hindi language. He portrayed Hindi not just as a language but as an expression of emotions, a unifying force that binds the entire nation.

Several other prominent figures, including Dr. Rudrani Mohanty, Associate Professor, Head of the Department of Odia Language and Literature; Dr. Sourav Gupta, Acting Head of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication; Dr. Srinivas B Kotnak, Acting Head of the Department of Anthropology; Dr. Phagunath Bhoi, Public Relations Officer, Sh. Pradeep Kumar Samantray, Acting Assistant Registrar, and Sh. Telaram Meher, Guest Faculty of Journalism & Mass Communication, also delivered speeches on this auspicious occasion. The event featured recitations of Hindi poems authored by students, including Manisha, Monalisa, Aditya, Rachita, and Shivani.

The celebration drew participation from faculty members, staff, research scholars, and students of the university, including Prof. Sharat Kumar Palita, Dean, School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources; Dr. Kapila Khemundu, Associate Professor and HoD, Dept. of Sociology; Dr. Alok Baral, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Odia, Dr. Pradosh Kumar Rath, Asst. Professor, Journalism and Mass Communication, Dr. Debabrata Panda, Asst. Professor, Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources, Dr. Sony Parhi, and Dr. Ganesh Prasad Sahu, faculty members. Sonam Sahu, a student from the Hindi department, offered a vote of thanks.