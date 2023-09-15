Aditya Aluminium receives Pollution Control Excellence Award 2023 from State Pollution Control Board, Odisha

Bhubaneswar : Aditya Aluminium a state-of-the-art aluminium smelter equipped with cutting-edge global technologies, has been honoured with the prestigious Pollution Control Excellence Award 2023 from State Pollution Control Board, Odisha. This recognition celebrates the facility’s exceptional dedication to implementing robust pollution control measures and sustainable environmental management practices.

Aditya Aluminium, located at Lapanga in Sambalpur District of Odisha, is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited of Aditya Birla Group.

The award was presented Team Hindalco in Bhubaneswar during a ceremony held on 14 September 2023to commemorate the 40th Foundation Day of SPCB. The event was graced by the presence of Hon’ble Minister Mr Pradeep Kumar Amat, who oversees Panchayat Raj& Drinking Water;Forest, Environment & Climate Change; Information & Public Relation Department for the Government of Odisha. Also in attendance were Mr Satyabrata Sahu, IAS, Addl. Chief Secretary, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department; Mr Debidutta Biswal, IFS, Principal CCF & Head of Forest Force, Odisha;Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General, IMD, Govt of India;and Dr K Murugesan, IFS, Member Secretary, SPCB and other officials of SPCB and the Government of Odisha.

The award was accepted on behalf of Aditya by MrKailash Nath Pandey, Cluster Head of Sambalpur; Sri Sameer Nayak, Unit Head of Aditya Aluminium; Sri Ardhendu Mohapatra, President – Corporate Affairs; Sri Ranjan Jena, Head of Environment & Sustainability, Sambalpur Cluster; and Sri Soubhagya Kumar Tripathy, Asst. Vice President, Corporate Sustainability.

Key initiatives contributing to this accolade include pioneering the installation of a Flue Gas Desulphurization (FGD) system in its power plant, the first such installation in the state and the country’s first semi-dry technology-based FGD. This innovation minimizes freshwater consumption. Aditya Aluminium has also excelled in efficient water management, achieving one of the lowest specific freshwater consumption rates in the industry through integrated wastewater treatment.

Aditya Aluminiumhas made significant strides in waste recycling and reuse, with 100% utilization of fly ash produced from the power plant and in-house recycling of major hazardous wastes. The 30 MW solar power at Aditya is the first in world integrated with an aluminium smelter, thereby making our aluminium greener.

The Pollution Control Excellence Award given by the State Pollution Control Board, Odisha, is a testament to Aditya Aluminium’sdedication to pollution control and strong environmental management. It underscores Hindalco’s commitment to upholding the most stringent environmental standards.