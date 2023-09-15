Chairman, Coal India visits MCL

Sambalpur: Shri P M Prasad, Chairman, Coal India, visited Basundhara and Mahalaxmi areas of MCL in Jharsuguda and Sundergarh districts of Odisha. During his visit, Shri Prasad inspected the Kulda and Garjanbahal opencast mines gaining valuable insights into the ongoing operations. Shri Prasad acknowledged and rewarded the outstanding employees for their exceptional performances and unwavering dedication to safety.

Chairman P M Prasad also visited the Siarmal opencast coal mine and the Sardega railway siding within Mahalaxmi area, where he monitored the progress of the upcoming Rapid Loading system, a pivotal project poised to overhaul coal logistics in the region.