 Central University of Odisha bids farewell to the outgoing Controller of Examinations

The Central University of Odisha bid a heartfelt farewell to Dr. Prashant Meshram, the outgoing Controller of Examinations, in a fitting ceremony held on its Sunabeda campus on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. Dr. Meshram, who joined the university in June 2023, completed a successful 7-month tenure before returning to his parent institution, Visva Bharati, Shantiniketan.

The farewell function, attended by Prof. Chakradhar Tripathi, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor; Prof. N. C. Panda, Registrar I/c.; Prof. V. C. Jha, Consultant-Academic & Administration; Prof. S. K. Palita, Dean School of Biodiversity and Conservation of Natural Resources; Prof. Hemraj Meena, Director, Rajbhasha Cell, as well as teachers, officers, and administrative staff, was marked by warm tributes and felicitations.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Tripathi praised Dr. Meshram’s multi-talented skills in academic administration, citing his significant contributions to finance, academics, and overall administration. Tripathi emphasized Dr. Meshram’s encouragement of employees to contribute their best for the university’s development, acknowledging the positive impact during his short stay.

Prof. N. C. Panda highlighted Dr. Meshram’s academic achievements and labeled him as a man of action, while Prof. S. K. Palita remembered his valuable participation in decision-making committees that provided effective solutions during challenging situations. Prof. V. C. Jha expressed gratitude for the collaborative achievements and positive moments shared with Dr. Meshram at CUO.

Teachers, officers, and staff collectively reminisced about Dr. Meshram’s impactful contributions and cherished moments spent together during his tenure at the university.

In his farewell speech, Dr. Meshram expressed gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor, teaching and non-teaching staff, and colleagues for organizing the grand farewell. He acknowledged the collective effort in striving for the university’s development and expressed his enduring connection to the place.

The Vice-Chancellor honored Dr. Meshram with a shawl and tribal artifact during the felicitation ceremony. Prof. Hemraj Meena efficiently coordinated the program, ensuring a memorable send-off for the esteemed Controller of Examinations.