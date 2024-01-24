AMNS Ports Paradeep supports infrastructure development of Tribal School

Paradeep : AMNS Ports Paradeep Limited, under its CSR project –‘Nirman’ has extended financial support towards the infrastructure development of a tribal school, Birsamunda Nabaprabhat School at Paradeep which will benefit its 250 students. This initiative of AM/NS Port Paradip Limited has received lots of appreciation from local community members.

The renovated school has been inaugurated by Mr Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operation, AM/NS India in the presence of Mr Basant Biswal, Chairman, Paradeep Municipality, teachers and students of the school, members of the community, Dr. Vikas Yadvendu, Head CSR, AM/NS India and other officials of the company.

Mr Basant Biswal has applauded the support of AM/NS India for renovation of the school meant for tribal students.

On the occasion, Mr Suresha G, Executive Director, Odisha Operations, AM/NS India said, “Education is one of our key focus areas and we aim to develop the right infrastructure which will help the children in their learning experience. We are committed to continue our support for community development in our operating locations.”