H.E. Mr. Dennis Francis, the President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) called on the President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (January 24, 2024).

Welcoming the President of the General Assembly to India, the President appreciated the important initiatives being undertaken under his Presidency, including on climate change and women’s empowerment.

President Murmu agreed that the theme chosen for the Presidency of 78th UNGA, “Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity”, is the need of the hour, at a time when the world is facing several challenges.

The President added that the General Assembly can contribute to supporting the Global South, including the Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). She appreciated the attention given to reform of the UN Security Council, which is also a critical issue for the Global South.