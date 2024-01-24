Demanding Medical College establishment at Jagatsinghpur; Youth begins cycle journey to meet President in New Delhi.

Report by Kahnu Nanda, JAGATSINGHPUR: In a rare gesture pushing forward the demand of the establishment of a medical college at Jagatsinghpur district headquarters a youth Surendra Biswal from Balikuda block has started a cycle drive to meet President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. Before beginning his ride, Biswal performed Puja at Maa Sarala Temple in Tirtol and started his journey on Tuesday.

Biswal received a rousing welcome at Balikuda where hundreds of people accompanied by local PRI members, senior citizens, students, and scribes were present and wished Biswal a happy journey. Residents of Jagatsinghpur town greeted Biswal at Thana Chhak here on Wednesday where he addressed the gathering urging his demands.

Speaking to media persons Biswal informed that he is moving to New Delhi to push two demands, such as the establishment of a medical college at Jagatsinghpur and the opening of a central library in each block point across Odisha. In this context a memorandum would be presented before honorable President Droupadi Murmu incidentally who was the daughter of Odisha, I hope she will consider my two genuine demands and take needful action, Biswal anticipated.

Arguing his demands Biswal said that the health sector in Jagatsinghpur district runs poor and inadequate, for any emergency health disorder people usually travel to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar seeking treatment, the demand of medical college establishment at Jagatsinghpur headquarters is being ignored by successive state governments, two months ago a massive agitation, peaceful Bandha was held at Jagatsinghpur repeating medical college issue but our state government spurned the demand.

Speaking on his second demand establishment of a central library in each block headquarters of Odisha, Biswal maintained that thousands of youths and job seekers from rural areas are taking competitive examinations for jobs every year. However, they are suffering due to required books and study materials, causing a lack of financial capability and unable to bear the burgeoning fees of coaching centers. The competitive examination aspirants would benefit if a central library is opened in each block, Biswal suggested.

Divulging his New Delhi trip Biswal said that first he has proposed to meet honorable Odisha Governor Raghubir Das at Bhubaneswar on Thursday and submitted a memorandum citing two demands, then moved to New Delhi via Rourkela, after passing major roadways of Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh states, and I expect my journey would be covered almost 1800-2000 KMs within two weeks, Biswal said.