Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates KIMS Rural Hospital & Kalarabank Smart Village

Bhubaneswar : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed KIMS Kalarabank Rural Hospital in Cuttack district and launched the Kalarabank Smart Village.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said every individual must do something for their village and their birthplace as he lauded the efforts of the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta who has dedicated himself to doing everything possible for his village and birthland. Every life is valuable to us. This is our mantra in the health sector, the CM said. He said that the Odisha Government aims to provide high-quality health services to the people of Odisha with the support of institutions like KIMS.

In his welcome address, Dr Samanta said, that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, Odisha has moved forward in all fields starting from education and health. “Providing urban facilities in every village is the goal of the Chief Minister and inspired by this, we have inaugurated the KIMS Rural Hospital in Kalarabank, while the construction of KIMS Rural Hospitals in 19 locations in Odisha has begun”.

Similarly, in the smart village of Kalarabanka, all kinds of urban facilities such as primary school, Kalinga English Medium School (Residential), Kalarabanka High School (Residential), +2 Higher Secondary School, Park, Public Library, ATM and locker facilities in nationalized banks, post office, police station, spiritual centre, community hall, drinking water facilities, temples, paved roads, streetlights, Mission Shakti centre, etc., are available. Health insurance and Wi-Fi facilities are also provided for the villagers.

Dr Samanta mentioned that while 350 individuals have been directly employed, more than 100 have got indirect employment.

Talking about the upcoming hospitals, he said each hospital will have 100 beds and construction of each of them is estimated to cost 50 crores. These hospitals will be air-conditioned and will offer state-of-the-art healthcare services. Each of the rural hospitals will employ 150 young men and women and all of them will be functioning under the aegis of KIMS Bhubaneswar.

Cuttack Sadar MLA Chandrasarathi Behera stated that due to the Chief Minister’s vision, Odisha has made progress in all sectors including education, health, industry, and agriculture. He mentioned that the works of Dr Samanta have set examples not only for Kalarabanka but for everyone. He also praised his work in the fields of health and education in Odisha.

The programme was attended by 5T and Naveen Odisha Chairman Karthik Pandian, Cuttack Collector Vineet Bharadwaj and more than 2000 people from the Manpur Panchayat and surrounding regions participated in this event.