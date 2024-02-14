Former MP Chief Minister Chouhan pushes for a double-engine govt in Odisha

.Report by Kahnu Nanda , Jagatsinghpur: On Tuesday, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Odisha needs a double-engine government for development as a Modi government at the center and a BJP government in Odisha.

Singh was addressing BJP supporters of the Jagatsinghpur assembly segment in the collector office parade ground here criticizing Naveen Patnaik-led BJD government in Odisha has failure to utilize centrally allocated funds properly and many union government-sponsored schemes have been non-implemented appropriately. Stressing the necessity for a double-engine government Singh said that the people of Odisha will get the full benefit of the central government’s schemes when Odisha sees a BJP government. Singh said

About Rs 18 Lakh crore in financial support have been granted by the Narendra Modi government to Odisha in the last nine years, but the funds have not been reflected in economic growth for the people of Odisha, many central schemes have been hijacked and renamed by Naveen Babu citing his projects, the people have been understood the dishonest accomplishments of BJD would be give a befitting reply in upcoming elections 2024, Singh maintained.

Singh arrived at Jagatsinghpur on Tuesday afternoon had given a rousing welcome by saffron party sympathizers at Gandhi Chhak here where he was taken to a meeting spot by a huge procession. After the meeting, Singh was moved to Maa Sarala Temple at Tirtol and performed Puja and darshan.

The maiden visit of Singh to Jagatsinghpur district was accompanied by district BJP president Satyabrata Mohapatra, yuba Morcha president Sudhir Mallick, BJP State SC/ST cell president Bibhu Prasad Tarai, Ex BJP Mahila vice president Pravhati Parida and hundreds of BJP supporters across the district. [Ends]