Marketing In The Automated Era: 7th Marketing Conclave Of FMS, Sri Sri University

Cuttack: Sri Sri University hosted the 7th Marketing Conclave of the Faculty of Management Studies on the weekend of February 10, 2024. The event delved into the theme ‘Marketing in the Automated Era,’ featuring valuable insights from business leaders and experts in the field.

In the inaugural session, esteemed speakers included Prof. Dr. D. D. Swain, Dean of FMS, Sri Sri University; Swami Satyachaitanya, Director of Operations; Prof. Anil Kumar Sharma, Dean- Academic & Research; Dr. Deepa Vinay, Executive Registrar at SSU; and Mr. Manish Kumar Pandey, Chief of Cyber Security of Europe and Asia Specific Region Infosys.

Mr. Pandey emphasized the evolving consumer behaviour in the digitally savvy age and the rising popularity of companies like ChatGPT. He discussed the role of Generative AI in identifying market segments, enhancing marketing, and improving customer acquisition. Highlighting the importance of values, data security, privacy, and market demands, he stressed the need for careful consideration of cyber security in AI usage. Mr. Pandey also drew insights from the ‘Srimad Bhagavad Geeta’ to analyze the competitiveness of products in the market.

Prof. Sharma infused humour into his speech with a Hindi song, emphasizing the ethical values essential in the marketing profession. Dr. Deepa Vinay shared marketing strategies of select brands, while Swami Satya Chaitanya conveyed, “Marketing is not about selling or displaying your product; successful marketing is when your consumers sell it through their experience.” Shruti Salunkhe hosted the inaugural session, and after its conclusion, Dr. Prabhuram Tripathy, Assistant Professor, FMS, and the convenor of the conclave offered the vote of thanks.

Subsequent panel discussions explored topics such as ‘Marketing, Innovation, Technology & Entrepreneurship.’ Dr. Simanta Mohanty highlighted the importance of knowledge sharing, technology, and automation in business and marketing. Prof. Punyaslok Dhall discussed the core principles of marketing, including revenue-driven strategies and distribution processes. Mr. Ayaskanta Mohany emphasized the role of marketing in entrepreneurial endeavors, focusing on clarity, communication skills, and confidence.

In the second panel discussion, Founder & CEO of Computer LAB Mr. Santosh Kumar Sahoo, President of Luminous Infoways Pvt Ltd Rotarian Jayashree Mohanty, Director, Metro Group Ms. Sofia Firdous, President, Sea foods exporters Association of India (Odisha Chapter) Dr. Kamalesh Mishra, Manging Director of Tushi Motors Pvt Ltd Ms. Preeti Pallavi Pattnaik were the eminent speakers to address the students. Both panel discussions have been coordinated by the Dean, Faculty of Management Studies, Sri Sri University.

The post-lunch session featured paper presentations by students, with Binayak Pati, Ruchika Mishra, and Ankita Samantasinghara securing the top three positions. The quiz competition, moderated by Mr. Bharat Bhushan Dash, showcased the group led by Sheetu and Aniket as the winners, and Sarthak and Gulrez as the first runners-up. Prof. Subhash Nath, Area Chair of Marketing, delivered a valuable speech, concluding the event as a grand success.