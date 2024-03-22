Finance Conclave ‘FINOMENA-2024’: Embracing Sustainable Finance as the New Mantra

Cuttack: The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) at Sri Sri University hosted the 7th Finance Conclave, aptly named FINOMENA-2024, centered around the theme of ‘Sustainable Finance – The New Mantra.’ Distinguished experts of national and international repute from both industry and academia convened to explore the intricacies of sustainable finance, sharing their invaluable insights on this pressing contemporary issue.

The event commenced with a warm welcome from Prof. D. D. Swain,Dean of FMS, who set the tone for an engaging exchange of ideas. The inaugural session, graced by the presence of Sri Sri University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. B. R. Sharma, emphasized the pivotal role of efficient finance systems in capital formation and overall economic growth.

Keynote speaker Prof. Soumya Ranjan Dash, Dean of IIM Indore, captivated the audience with his online discourse on shareholder wealth maximization and the integration of environmental considerations in finance markets, particularly emphasizing ESG-related investments. Mr. Sashibhusan Dash, a distinguished former executive, delved into the historical evolution of finance, tracing its impact on society and stressing the importance of patriotic and responsible financial practices.

The Conclave also featured insightful virtual sessions with industry stalwarts, Ms. Ipsita Pradhan from SBI UK Ltd. London, providing a global perspective on sustainable finance. She was introduced by Dr. Suresh Sahoo, Associate Professor and Area Chair, SSU-FMS.

A highlight of the event was the presentation segment, where students showcased their innovative ideas and solutions to esteemed guests. These presentations were diligently evaluated by Dr. Alok Kumar Sahai, Associate Professor, and Mr. Binod Gopal Mukherjee, Assistant Professor, FMS-SSU lending a competitive edge to the proceedings. Mr. Mukherjee extended a gracious welcome to the guests, followed by an inspiring address to the students by Mr. Suresh Chandra Sarangi, Chairman of IBPS (Odisha chapter) & Ex GM of BOI. Prof. Vishal Sood, Professor of Finance and Conclave convenor, emphasized the holistic approach to finance, touching upon aspects such as HR and long-term strategic planning, while also advocating for a sustainable and risk-aware financial environment.

The Valedictory session, graced by Swami Satyachaitanya, Director of Operations at Sri Sri University, was a fitting conclusion to the Conclave. It included a prestigious award ceremony and a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants for their valuable contributions. The students and Faculty of Management from different Universities have also joined the Conclave. More than 200 people attended the Conclave.

Sri Sri University extends an open invitation to all those passionate about shaping the future of finance to join in this enlightening journey towards sustainable financial practices.