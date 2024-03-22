CSMIA Soars a Sustainable Water Management Milestone, strikes 42% Recycling Rate

From pioneering technologies to community-driven projects, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has implemented a series of initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable water management practices across its operations and aligning with its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

CSMIA has been proactive in monitoring and managing its water consumption levels. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the airport consumed approximately 8,79,811 megalitres of water and recycled 2,92,861 megalitres of water, representing 33% of its total consumption for the year. In the following fiscal year 2023-24. CSMIA consumed approximately 8,36,393 megalitres of water [YTD] and recycled 3,51,724 megalitres, accounting for 42% of total water consumption. [YTD]

CSMIA has undertaken a plethora of initiatives to reduce water consumption and promote water recycling, aligning with its commitment to sustainability. The installation of waterless urinals across both terminals of the airport have significantly cut down water usage resulting in substantial water savings. Furthermore, water flow reducers have been installed in the jet sprays of water closets, leading to a 50% reduction in water consumption for various uses. Additionally, tap aerators have been deployed in washbasins equipped with press or handle taps, resulting in a 40% reduction in water usage. The installation of sensor taps has further contributed to water conservation efforts, saving approximately one-third of water consumption per use.

CSMIA has also implemented innovative solutions to optimize water usage in landscaping. For instance, the green areas within Terminal 2 are maintained using drip irrigation systems, which efficiently distribute water to plants while minimizing wastage. CSMIA effectively utilizes the treated sewage by repurposing it for flushing and cooling purposes within the terminal buildings. This facilitates in reducing the demand for freshwater and minimizes the discharge of wastewater into the environment, contributing to water conservation efforts. To further bolster its water conservation efforts, CSMIA has invested in enhancing its rainwater harvesting infrastructure. Rainwater pits have been strategically constructed across the airside and near terminal buildings to recharge the groundwater table.

In addition to these initiatives, CSMIA has embarked on an afforestation project in the village of Tetavali since 2017, in collaboration with the non-governmental organization Hariyali. As part of this project, a dam with three water holding bunds has been constructed, with a total capacity of approximately 3.5 lakh litres. The harvested water from these bunds, totalling approximately 24.5 lakh litres, is utilized for various purposes in the degraded forest area, contributing to ecosystem restoration and water conservation efforts.

CSMIA’s commitment to water conservation and management has evolved over the years, driven by utmost dedication to sustainability goals and environmental stewardship. As one of India’s busiest airports, CSMIA recognizes the importance of responsibly managing its water resources to mitigate its environmental impact while continuing to meet the needs of passengers and stakeholders. Through ongoing efforts and investments in sustainable infrastructure and practices, CSMIA aims to set new benchmarks in water conservation within the aviation industry, paving the way for a more sustainable future.