NALCO Net profit rises 137% over previous quarter; Registers Rs.488 crores in Q3 of FY24

Bhubaneswar: National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), the Navratna PSU, under Ministry of Mines, Govt. of India and country’s leading manufacturer and exporter of alumina and aluminium, has registered a net profit of Rs. 488 crores for the 3rd quarter ended December 2023.

According to the reviewed financial results for the 3rd quarter of the FY 24, taken on record by the Board in the meeting held at Bhubaneswar today, NALCO has registered a significant increase of 137 % over the previous quarter of current fiscal, which was Rs.206 crore.

The net profit for the nine months ended December 2023 stood at Rs.1044 crore as against Rs.1023 crore in corresponding period of last year. The total income in Q3 of FY24 was Rs.3398 crores compared to Rs.3358 crores in Q3 of FY23.

On production front, NALCO has achieved strong growth with highest ever cumulative metal production of 3,45,086 MT. Similarly, on sales front, the company has also achieved highest ever cumulative metal sale of 3,49,419 MT, during the first nine months of the current fiscal.

NALCO has also announced 2nd interim dividend @ Rs.2 per share for the financial year 2023-24.