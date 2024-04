Cuttack: Chairman 5T & Nabin Odisha, Kartik Pandian, met the injured passengers of Jajpur bus accident at SCB Medical College & Hospital in the early morning today. 5 passengers were killed in the tragic accident after the bus fell from a flyover

46 injured passengers were shifted to SCB last night, 5 admitted in ICU. CM Naveen Patnaik has announced ₹3lakh each to be given to the families of those who died in the accident. Govt to bear all medical expenses of the injured passengers