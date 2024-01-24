Adani Dhamra Port organises Dhamra.Connect -2024

Dhamra : The Two Days’ Dhamra.Connect -2024 took place at Dhamra Port premises on January 19th and 20th, drawing participation from officials representing diverse industries within the state and across India, along with representatives from both government and non-government organizations. These industries play a crucial role in supporting Dhamra Port’s operations in cargo handling and import-export activities. Gratitude was expressed by the participating officers, acknowledging the port’s role in providing raw materials at favourable prices to these companies.

Adani Dhamra Port CEO, Devendra Thakkar, used the two-day event to elaborate on the port’s operations, facilities, and the modern equipment utilized. Thakkar also highlighted the collaboration with companies engaged in port operations, emphasizing the port’s potential to take a leading position in delivering services to these entities. Additionally, insights into the port’s plans for future expansion were shared. Sanjeev Gupta, Port Chief Operation Officer, provided a detailed explanation of the port’s operational procedures to the attending officials.

To enhance their understanding of the port’s operations, officials were taken to the sea via tug-boat, where captains guided them through the intricacies of the port map. Subrat Tripathy, CEO of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), expressed gratitude to all the participating companies and industries. He commended the working culture at Adani Dhamra Port, highlighting the positive feeling derived from direct interaction with port customers. He also emphasized the success of the event, attributing it to the strong connections forged and the valuable suggestions received from customers, fostering optimism for future endeavours.