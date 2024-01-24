TFCI Empowers Underprivileged Taekwondo Women Champions

New Delhi: Four underprivileged girls from Kalkaji, Delhi, who trained under Tourism Finance Corporation Limited of India (TFCI) CSR initiative, emerged south district taekwondo champions at a recent event held by Delhi Development Authority (DDA). The medal winners sponsored by TFCI, a specialized private non-banking finance company, in association with Health Fitness Trust, are now gearing up to represent the DDA south district at state level championships in February 2024.

Under its CSR Projects, TFCI drives impact in education, healthcare, sanitation, malnutrition, animal welfare as well as sport training. The partnership with Health Fitness Trust focused on uplifting underprivileged women through self-defence & martial art education. Girls from weaker socioeconomic backgrounds were assisted to discover their full potential under this joint initiative. The selected students proved their mettle on the mat at the DDA South District Taekwondo Championship in December 2023.

The athletes – Anushka (Gold medal), Ananya (Gold medal), Deepanshi (Silver medal), Riya (Silver medal) – have received training kits and vitamin supplements from TFCI to support their coaching programme in the run up to the state championships.

Mr. Anoop Bali, Whole Time Director at Tourism Finance Corporation of India said, “We take pride in bolstering endeavors that not only encourage fair play in sports but also promote the holistic growth of disadvantaged young individuals. Our dedication to fostering community development harmonizes seamlessly with the objectives of the Health Fitness Trust. This success reflects the power of collaboration between organizations committed to making a positive impact on society.”

Ms. Sunita Godara, Director of Health Fitness Trust, and an Asian Marathon Gold Medalist said, “This accomplishment serves as evidence of the inherent potential present in every child, regardless of their background. This potential has to be harnessed with proper diet planning, access to equipment and training infrastructure as well as instruction from professional coaches. The financial support by Tourism Finance Corporation of India was critical in leveling the playing field for these talented young women.”