2nd Odisha Mining & Infrastructure International Expo 2024 Set to Showcase Global Mining Innovations

Bhubaneshwar – The state capital is to soon host the highly anticipated 2nd Odisha Mining & Infrastructure International Expo Organising by Futurex Trade Fair and Events Pvt. Ltd, an exclusive international B2B trade show on global mining and allied industry. The trade show is scheduled to take place from February 15th to 18th at Baramunda Ground, Bhubaneshwar. Organized with the support of the ODISHA ASSEMBLY OF SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other trade bodies, the expo promises to unveil cutting-edge advancements in mining-related products, services, and supplies from around the world. Odisha, renowned as India’s mineral hub, boasts substantial reserves of chromite, nickel, bauxite, manganese, iron ore, and coal. This expo provides an exclusive opportunity for businesses to tap into this lucrative market, enhance brand visibility, and connect with industry leaders and decision-makers.

Mr. Namit Gupta, Director Said – “The Orissa government has commendably demonstrated its commitment to fostering the growth of the mining industry through proactive initiatives. By implementing strategic policies and creating an enabling environment, they have not only attracted investment but also paved the way for sustainable development in this crucial sector”. The government’s emphasis on responsible and ethical mining practices aligns with global standards, showcasing a forward-thinking approach. These efforts not only contribute to the economic prosperity of the region but also underscore the government’s dedication to balancing industrial growth with environmental sustainability.

Over the years the mining industry has grown in the country in leaps and bounds, Odisha holds 1st rank in the mining industry all over the country. Odisha Mining will showcase the largest and diverse range of mining machinery, equipment, advances technology solutions, services and supplies from India and overseas. Odisha mining is the largest mining exhibition which brings together the key players of the market, contributing to the growth of the mining sector in India. Major International Companies, PISU’s, Govt Agencies and Nodal agencies are going to participate in this expo. According to the latest reports, the State-wise Mineral Production in India 2023 shows that the largest producer of Minerals in India is Orissa with a share of approximately half of the total Mineral Production in India.

The Orissa Mining and Infrastructure International Expo plays a pivotal role in contributing to the Indian economy by providing a platform for showcasing the latest advancements, technologies, and opportunities in the mining and infrastructure sectors. This expo facilitates networking among industry stakeholders, fostering collaborations and partnerships that can lead to increased investments. Through knowledge exchange and exposure to cutting-edge technologies, it helps enhance the efficiency and productivity of the mining industry, positively impacting economic output.

Moreover, the expo attracts international participation, opening doors for foreign investments and technological collaborations, further bolstering India’s position in the global mining landscape. Overall, the event serves as a catalyst for economic growth, job creation, and the overall development of the mining and infrastructure sectors in the country. The Key Benefits of Exhibiting at Odisha Mining Expo includes exploring mineral-rich opportunities that delve into a state with abundant reserves of various minerals, offering a potential growth market for the business. And also elevates brand visibility that helps to position each state participating in the expo among industry leaders and decision-makers, gaining unparalleled visibility and market presence. The major players participating in this expo are MR CRUSHER, SANDVIK, SANY, Schwing Setter, Hindustan Petroleum, AMMAN INDIA, QGREEN TECHON, SHELL LUBRICANTS, EICHER, ACE CRANES, SANY. Kalinga Hospital come forward as Hospital Partner & also organising a session on Occupational Health & Safety in Formal and Informal Mining 2024 & even few Mining Owners has come forward for support of this exclusive Exhibition on Mining.

As a pivotal contributor to the mining sector, the neighbouring states like West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan to participate in the two days expo. we extend an invitation for your esteemed company to consider sponsoring this prestigious international exhibition.