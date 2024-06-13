C.R. Paatil reviews progress of Namami Gange Mission Projects

Union Jal Shakti Minister, Shri C.R. Paatil, reviewed the progress of Namami Gange Mission projects, in New Delhi today, soon after taking charge of the Ministry. Minister of State for Jal Shakti, Dr. Raj Bhushan Choudhary also graced the occasion. They were warmly welcomed by Secretary (Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation), Ms. Debashree Mukherjee, Director General (National Mission for Clean Ganga – NMCG), Shri Rajeev Kumar Mital and other senior officers.

During the review, the Environmental flows (E-flows) Monitoring System – developed by the NMCG as part of the Aviral Ganga component – was also launched in the presence of Shri Paatil. The E-flow Monitoring System is an integral component of the PRAYAG Portal, a real-time monitoring centre for the planning and monitoring of projects, river water quality, and other crucial parameters. This portal encompasses online dashboards such as the Ganga Tarang Portal, Project Management Tool Dashboard and the Ganga Districts Performance Monitoring System.

The Minister noted that this platform facilitates real-time analysis of water quality of the Ganga, Yamuna, and their tributaries, and monitors Namami Gange programme activities at the central level. The performance of Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) is monitored through the Online Continuous Effluent Monitoring System (OCEMS), ensuring that all STPs operate at their rated capacity. River water quality is also monitored at various locations.

The launch of the E-flow Monitoring System marks a significant step towards ensuring the continuous and sustainable flow of the Ganga River. Utilizing data from quarterly reports by the Central Water Commission, the system will track key parameters such as in-flow, out-flow, and mandated E-flow across 11 projects along the Ganga Main Stream.

Shri Paatil emphasized the importance of completing the ongoing projects under the Namami Gange Mission, including those involving the Ganga and its tributaries, within the stipulated time frame. He highlighted the need for innovative solutions to address emerging challenges and outlined a commitment to developing new strategies and visions for areas currently without river rejuvenation programmes. During the event, the Minister also reviewed the progress of the cleaning projects under the Namami Gange Programme aiming to ensure the uninterrupted flow and cleanliness of River Ganga.