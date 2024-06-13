Dr. Jitendra Singh Chairs Review Meeting for Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions Departments

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr. Jitendra Singh said,“Governance reforms will include digital empowerment of citizens, including the elder citizens and pensioners,” today in New Delhi.

Chairing a joint meeting of Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT), Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW), Dr. Jitendra Singh said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Minimum Government Maximum Governance and under his leadership our ministry will continue the reforms initiated in the last decade.”

According to Dr. Jitendra Singh, Citizen remains at the centre of reforms initiated by the government and the resolution is to bring ease of living to citizens by ensuring efficient public service delivery, creating a robust grievance redressal system, enhancing digital governance with New-generation technologies and ensuring citizens welfare.

The Union Minister directed the officials to work in the direction of Rationalizing multiplicity of Recruitment rules and Service rules with the contemporary times and incorporate digital technology such as to make it future ready. Dr. Singh highlighted the need to create unique Competency building products to increase efficiency of government departments. He said “Continuing the reforms and revamping training structures and methodologies to optimize the performance of government employees is our priority.”

According to Dr. Jitendra Singh, application of emerging technologies like Gen AI, ML, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality should be an integral part of our New-age reforms. He said our is to create a self-motivated environment for public servants to utilize I-Got platform and take Mission Karmayogi to new heights. While taking review he also enquired about the functioning of Digital learning lab at ISTM, New Delhi which was inaugurated by Dr. Singh in his previous term as DoPT minister. He emphasized on making E-learning and capacity building of employees as an integral part of their career progression. He also laid emphasis on creating flatter organizations and ensuring security of data- in technologically fast changing world. Dr. Jitendra Singh said rewarding employees and departments for performance and increasing accountability in public service delivery should be our area of focus. He also guided the officials on creating state of the art physical and digital training infrastructure & housing best faculty for capacity building with identification and creation Centre of excellence. He said “We must ensure Jan Bhagidari to make capacity building more organic.”

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh while taking review of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) said “We should create a Good governance index for central ministries on lines of the already existing index for states to promote cooperative competition among government departments and replicate best practices.” He also lauded the efforts of DARPG on the success of CPGRAMS being recognized as the one best grievance redressal mechanism around the world and directed to continue and replicate the same in other areas as well. He emphasized on the use of digital technology and enhancing ‘e-office’ to field offices to ensure end to end digitalization and improve public service delivery. He directed to devise a structured mechanism for early disposal of vigilance matters by harnessing new age technology.

“Digital empowerment of Senior citizens by unifying Pension rules and bringing ease of living is the guiding force of our department” said Dr. Jitendra Singh while reviewing the progress of Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW). The Union Minister appreciated the success of the National Digital life certificate (DLC) campaign for welfare of pensioners and asked them to continue it with more zeal and vigor. While directing the officials on the future course of the department he said “We should continue the integration of Bhavishya portal with banks.” Conducting Pre-Retirement counselling workshops to create awareness among pensioners and bringing ease to their retired years must be continued as per the Minister. According to Dr. Jitendra Singh language should be an enabler and not a hurdle and thus use of Bhashini to reach out to citizens in their mother tongue should be considered.

Smt. S. Radha Chauhan, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and Shri. V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare (DoPPW) along with other senior officials of all the three departments were present for the meeting.