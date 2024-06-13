IGNCA signs MoU with Sansad TV

To make Indian art and culture more accessible to the people, an important agreement has been signed between the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) and Sansad TV. Under this, programmes produced by IGNCA will be telecast on Sansad TV and Sansad TV will also be able to use the content from IGNCA’s cultural archives. The MoU was signed by Member Secretary, Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi on behalf of IGNCA and Chief Executive Officer, Shri Rajat Punhani on behalf of Sansad TV. On this occasion, Director of IGNCA Dr. Priyanka Mishra, HoDs of all divisions of IGNCA and Joint Secretary (Administration) of Sansad TV Shri Sumant Narayan and Editor Shri Shyam Kishore Sahay were also present.

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi expressed his happiness over the agreement, stating, “It is a matter of great happiness that this agreement has been reached between Sansad TV and IGNCA. Through this, we can collaborate on many programs. We all know that any collection, any art, needs widespread dissemination. The way Sansad TV broadcasts and the diverse audience it reaches, we believe that the glorious heritage of IGNCA, the heritage of art and culture, will receive wide publicity through Sansad TV.”

Sansad TV CEO Shri Rajat Punhani also expressed his satisfaction with the agreement, saying, “Under this agreement, we will showcase IGNCA’s programs on Sansad TV and utilize IGNCA’s archive.” Shri Sumant Narayan remarked, “This agreement between the two organizations is very important. It is a significant initiative towards showcasing our cultural heritage as much as possible.”