G Kishan Reddy takes charge as Union Minister of Coal and Mines

Union Minister Shri G Kishan Reddy took charge as the Minister of Coal and Mines, here today. Former Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi handed over the charge to Shri G Kishan Reddy in the presence of Minister of State, Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey. Minister of State Shri Satish Chandra Dubey officially took charge on 11th June 2024.

Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal and other Senior Officials were also present.

Interacting with the media after assuming charge of office, Shri G Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for entrusting him with this responsibility to serve as the Union Minister of Coal and Mines and giving the opportunity to serve the people of Bharat. He stated that both the ministries of Coal and Mines will work with determination, devotion, dedication, honesty and transparency towards making India AtmaNirbhar (self-reliant) in the coal and mining sector.