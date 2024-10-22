The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu presented the fifth National Water Awards in New Delhi today (October 22, 2024).

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that water is a basic necessity and a fundamental human right for every individual. A clean and prosperous society cannot be built without ensuring access to clean water. The unavailability of water and poor sanitation have a greater impact on the health, food security and livelihood of the underprivileged.

The President said that despite the well-known fact that fresh water resources are available in limited quantities on earth, we ignore water conservation and management. These resources are getting polluted and depleted due to manmade reasons. She was happy to note that the Government of India has taken many steps to promote water conservation and water harvesting.

The President said that water conservation is part of our tradition. Our ancestors used to build ponds near villages. They used to build reservoirs in or near temples so that the stored water could be used in case of water shortage. Unfortunately, we are forgetting the wisdom of our ancestors. Some people have encroached upon reservoirs for personal gain. This not only affects the availability of water during drought but also creates flood-like situations when there is excessive rainfall.

The President stressed the need to remember that conservation and enhancement of water resources is the collective responsibility of all. Without our active participation, it is not possible to build a Water-Secure India. She highlighted that we can make significant contributions through small efforts. For example, we should not leave the taps of our houses open, keep in mind that water does not overflow from the overhead water tank, make water-harvesting arrangements at homes, and collectively renovate traditional water reservoirs.

The President said that the National Water Awards is a commendable step towards promoting relevant approaches and actions towards water resources. She expressed confidence that the “Best Practices” of the awardees would reach the masses through this event.

The National Water Awards aim to create awareness among the people about the importance of water and motivate them to adopt the best water usage practices. The fifth National Water Awards were presented in nine categories – Best State, Best District, Best Village Panchayat, Best Urban Local Body, Best School or College, Best Industry, Best Water User Association, Best Institution (other than school or college), and Best Civil Society.