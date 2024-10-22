OdishaTop News

Tadoba-Andhari Tigers Set for Relocation to Odisha’s Similipal Reserve

By Odisha Diary bureau

Authorities have begun the process of relocating two tigers from Maharashtra’s Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) to Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve, following approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA). TATR Field Director Dr. Jitendra Ramgaokar confirmed that the identification and capture of the tigers are currently underway.

