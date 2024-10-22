“Delhi’s stubble burning to triple pollution levels tomorrow” – Get ready for a smoggy day ahead!

New Delhi, 22nd October: Delhi’s air quality crisis is reaching new heights as a deadly cocktail of stubble burning and vehicular emissions blankets the city in a thick cloud of pollution.

The capital city experienced very poor air quality for the second day in a row on Tuesday, with conditions expected to worsen as stubble burning is set to triple on Wednesday.

On Monday, October 21, stubble burning accounted for 3.2% of the city’s pollution, the highest level recorded this season. This number is projected to climb to 3.5% on Tuesday, a significant jump from just 0.7% on October 19. The sudden increase in stubble burning’s contribution to Delhi’s pollution is cause for concern, especially considering it was only 1.3% a week ago.

The situation is only expected to deteriorate in the coming days, with neighboring states like Haryana and Punjab contributing to the problem. By Wednesday, stubble burning is predicted to make up a whopping 11.2% of Delhi’s pollution, rising to 15.1% by Thursday, according to data from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Despite the Commission for Air Quality Management implementing the Graded Response Action Plan on Tuesday to combat the escalating pollution, levels continue to soar towards their annual peak. Delhi’s air quality remains dangerously unhealthy, underscoring the need for immediate and sustained action.

In a city known for its hustle and bustle, the air quality crisis is a stark reminder that Mother Nature deserves a breather too. Let’s clear the air, Delhi!