Odisha Prepares as Cyclone Dana Threatens Seven Districts with Intense Rainfall

The low-pressure area over the East-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is expected to become Cyclone ‘Dana’ by October 23, and a severe cyclonic storm by October 24. The Bhubaneswar Meteorological Department has issued warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, including Bhadrak, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, and Kendrapara on October 23. A red alert is issued for Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, and Cuttack on October 24, with an orange warning for other districts like Puri, Ganjam, and Keonjhar.