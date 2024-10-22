“I will never accept the imposition of Hindi,” declares Udhayanidhi Stalin; passionately urges parents to choose Tamil names for their children

Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has issued a passionate plea to the people of the southern state: keep Tamil names for your children to combat the looming threat of Hindi imposition.

In a thinly-veiled jab at the BJP-led Centre, Stalin accused them of attempting to enforce Hindi through the new education policy. He emphasized the critical need to safeguard Tamil identity in the face of mounting fears over Hindi imposition in Tamil Nadu. Urging new parents to select exquisite Tamil names for their offspring as a form of defiance, he underscored the state’s unwavering dedication to its linguistic and cultural legacy. “Tamil Nadu will never bow to the pressure of Hindi imposition,” he declared.

The Deputy CM of Tamil Nadu reiterated that the state would staunchly reject any attempts at Hindi imposition. “As long as there is a single member of the DMK and a single Tamilan alive, no one will dare to tarnish the sanctity of Tamil, Tamil Nadu, and Dravidam,” he proclaimed fervently at an event.

His impassioned statement came hot on the heels of his father, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who recently suggested that the people of the state may need to consider having 16 children due to the Centre’s Lok Sabha delimitation exercise.

Stalin’s bold words echoed those of his counterpart in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, who urged women to increase their family size to stabilize the population in his state. The battle to preserve Tamil culture and language rages on, with leaders like Udhayanidhi Stalin at the forefront of the resistance.