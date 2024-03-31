Bhubaneswr: BJP announces names of candidates for 3 Lok Sabha seats from Odisha; Bhartruhari Mahtab from Cuttack

Bhartruhari Mahtab – Cuttack

Sukanta Kumar Panigrahi- Kandhamal

Rabindra Narayan Behera – Jajpur

BJP candidate from Cuttack, Bhartruhari Mahtab says, “This will be my 8th election… 1998 onwards, I have been an MP for six consecutive terms. This time I’ll be contesting from BJP and would thank the party leadership for believing in me… In Cuttack, BJP has a good organisation at every level… BJD is not BJD anymore, it has become Congress.”