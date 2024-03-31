Cleartrip onboards a new Captain; signs up Mahendra Singh Dhoni as Brand Ambassador

Bangalore : Cleartrip, a Flipkart company, has onboarded the cricketing legend – Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its new brand ambassador. This collaboration marks a historic milestone for Cleartrip as it joins forces with Mahendra Singh Dhoni and advocates to make the right choices in travel. Under the bucket of “ClearChoice,” the brand aims to inspire travellers to simplify decision-making and ensure seamless and anxiety-free travel experiences.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, fondly known as Captain Cool, epitomizes the values of, Transparency, Optimism and Straightforwardness, making him the perfect embodiment of Cleartrip’s ethos. Through this association, Cleartrip seeks to leverage Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s universal appeal that transcends generations and geographies and reinforce its position as a trusted travel partner for a diverse user base. This is in line with Cleartrip’s vision to make travel accessible, aggressively expand its customer base and drive its market presence.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Cleartrip Brand Ambassador said, “Throughout my career, travelling across continents, I have been a true globetrotter, and I discovered my love for travel. After so many years, travel has become something I look forward to. I couldn’t be more thrilled to come onboard Cleartrip, a brand that mirrors what travel should be like – fun, memorable and meaningful. In my career, I continue to make tough decisions every day, but with Cleartrip, decision-making is easy and straightforward. Their commitment to transparency simplifies choices and allows anyone to go on a journey of their dreams confidently.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Ayyappan R., CEO, Cleartrip, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Mahendra Singh Dhoni to the Cleartrip family. He is a revered sportsman who has inspired an entire generation – he is known for his values and is often associated with building trust and great leadership skills. Through our association with him, we hope to empower individuals to make the right choices in travel, seamlessly. As we continue to grow in scale, we hope to make travel an achievable aspiration for everyone, no matter where they are from. With Mahendra Singh Dhoni aboard, we aim to encourage a large demographic to step out and explore the world with confidence.”

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will mark his debut innings with Cleartrip with an entertaining ad film that will soon go live.

Together, Cleartrip and Mahendra Singh Dhoni aspire to inspire travellers across the country to trust in ClearChoice and embark on journeys filled with clarity, confidence, and unforgettable experiences. Come onboard Cleartrip, follow the captain’s lead and make the right choice.