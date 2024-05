Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bhubaneswar tomorrow on a two-day Odisha visit. He will hold roadshow in Bhubaneswar at 8 PM tomorrow and make night halt at the Raj Bhavan. On May 11, he will address three public rallies – first in Kandhamal at 9.30 AM, second in Bolangir at 11.30 AM and third in Bargarh at 1 PM,” says BJP vice president Golak Mohapatra