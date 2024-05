The BSE Sensex and Nifty closed Thursday’s trading session sharply lower. The Nifty slumped 1.55% to 21,957.50 points, while the Sensex fell 1.45% to 72,404.17 at the close.

Several sectoral indices faced sharp declines, with Nifty Oil & Gas being the top loser, falling by 2.7%. Other sectors such as FMCG, Realty, Pharma, and Metal also witnessed declines ranging from 2% to 2.3%. However, Nifty Auto managed to rise by 1%.