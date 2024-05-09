Kedarnath Portals To Open Tomorrow, Huge Crowd Of Devotees Head For Shrine

The portals of Baba Kedarnath Dham are set to reopen on Friday, after being closed for six months during the winter season. A large number of devotees have already arrived at Sonprayag and Gaurikund, the last halt before Kedarnath.

Gaurikund on Thursday witnessed a throng of pilgrims waiting to book rides on horses or mules to the shrine, while many others were trekking the arduous path on foot. Preparations began earlier for the ceremonial opening of the portals of Kedarnath Dham through worship and the chanting of mantras.

According to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president, the temple premises have been decorated with 40 quintals of flowers to welcome the devotees. Earlier this week, Lord Kedarnath’s Panchmukhi Doli (holy palanquin) arrived at Gaurikund after making stopovers at Guptkashi and Ukhimath on its journey from Omkareshwar Temple.