President Droupadi Murmu presented Bharat Ratna to Shri L. K. Advani at his residence. The formal ceremony was attended by Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah and the family members of Shri Advani.

Shri Advani, a doyen of Indian politics, has served the nation with unwavering dedication and distinction for over seven decades. Born in Karachi in 1927, he migrated to India in 1947 against the backdrop of partition. With his vision of cultural nationalism, he toiled hard for decades, across the length and breadth of the country, and brought about a transformation in the socio-political landscape. When the Emergency put India’s democracy at risk, the indefatigable crusader in him helped guard it against authoritarian tendencies.

As a parliamentarian, his emphasis on dialogue enriched parliamentary traditions. Whether as Home Minister or as Deputy Prime Minister, he always prioritised national interest above all, earning him respect and admiration from across party lines. His long and tireless struggle for India’s cultural regeneration culminated in the reconstruction of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya in 2024.

Among the handful of post-Independence political leaders who succeeded in reshaping the national agenda and placing it on the path of development, his accomplishments provide the best articulation of the genius of India and its inclusive traditions.