Luminous Power Technologies takes a giant leap towards building an end-to-end Solar Solutions Ecosystem and inaugurates its State-of-the-art Solar Panel Manufacturing Factory

Rudrapur : Taking a big leap towards strengthening its sustainability and solar endeavours, Luminous Power Technologies, India’s leading energy solutions company, inaugurated the Solar Panel Factory in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. Contributing to becoming a catalyst for positive change, the endeavour is aligned with the solar vision and sustainability objectives of the nation as outlined by the Hon’ble Prime Minister during the landmark launch of ‘PM Suryodaya Yojana’.

Equipped with the latest advancements in solar panel manufacturing, the facility boasts of cutting-edge technology and infrastructure designed to ensure maximum efficiency and minimal environmental impact. The launch was graced by legendary cricketer and Luminous Brand Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar, accompanied by Preeti Bajaj, CEO & MD, Luminous Power Technologies, and Manish Pant, Chairman of Luminous Board & Executive VP – International Operations, Schneider Electric

The inauguration of the solar plant marks an important milestone for Luminous, with the company undertaking strategic business decisions to evolve from manufacturing a best-in-class product range in the solar, inverter, and battery categories to building an end-to-end solar energy management ecosystem. The Luminous solar solutions ecosystem will also have its flagship Connect X App integrated, offering customers insightful information on real-time energy consumption and monitoring, solar energy generation, and inverter performance.

Speaking at the momentous occasion, Ms. Preeti Bajaj, MD & CEO of Luminous Power Technologies, said, “The Solar Panel Factory in Rudrapur is a step forward for Luminous towards playing a bigger role in India’s road to Net-Zero. Our investment in this new manufacturing facility underscores our unwavering dedication to fostering sustainable practices and reducing the carbon footprint. Solar will be a significant part of our business, and we see it as a major growth enabler as we aim to double our growth in the next three years. We believe that solar is the future, and as demand for clean energy sources continues to rise, we are committed to being a leading company in this energy transformation journey.”

Manish Pant, Chairman of Luminous Board & Executive VP – International Operations, Schneider Electric, said, “India has made remarkable progress in the development of solar power capacity in recent years. The Indian government has taken a lead role, particularly with the introduction of the game-changing ‘Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana’, which aims to provide solar roof-top to one crore households. The Luminous Solar PV Panel facility embodies our commitment to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. This factory is a significant step towards achieving the collective goal of Schneider and Luminous to promote net-zero practices and sustainable energy solutions. With this state-of-the-art facility, Luminous is well-positioned to further accelerate its solar business, given India’s evolving renewable energy market.”

Being the largest solar panel factory in Uttarakhand, the factory is spread over an area of 10 acres. It is fully automated and equipped with the latest and cutting-edge solar module manufacturing technologies. The plant boasts of being the first in the country to have future module technology, with fully robotic automation capabilities to manufacture high-quality modules. Launched with a capacity of 250MW, the state-of-the-art plant is expandable up to 1 GW.

During the occasion, Luminous wowed the attendees with the launch of the Luminous Experience Centre and an Experience on Wheels Bus. Providing an immersive ecosystem, the experience center offered a virtual tour of the solar plant and the complete manufacturing process. The Experience on Wheels Bus extended an electrifying experience of being powered by the sun and living in a space equipped with luminous solar panels and products.

Luminous has forged a strategic partnership with The University of New South Wales, Australia, one of the world’s largest renewable energy school for Solar Panel projects on Reliability, Value engineering, and component qualification. This partnership has enabled Luminous to evaluate newer technologies well ahead of the curve and aids the company’s technological prowess.

This plant can manufacture polycrystalline, monocrystalline, n-Type and Topcon panels both monofacial and bifacial with options to adapt from 5BB to 16BB. With these capabilities, Luminous becomes an expert in managing all forms of roof-top solar panel requirements for residential or commercial. This site will also host a state-of-the-art PV module performance efficiency and reliability evaluation lab which has the potential to get NABL accreditation in the future.