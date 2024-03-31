NTPC Bongaigaon Champions Community Wellness: Hosts Thriving Rural Sports Meet with District Sports Officer Collaboration

NTPC Bongaigaon, in collaboration with the Sports Council ,NTPC Bongaigaon and the District Sports Officer of Kokrajhar, organized a rural sports meet (2023-24) on 29th March,2024 showcasing athleticism and sportsmanship among the youth of nearby villages. The event, held under the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the power station, aimed to foster a spirit of healthy competition and promote physical activity among students.

The sports meet, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from five local schools, namely Dholmara High School, Salakati M.E. Salakati Junior College, Jaregaon High School, and BTPS High School, featured six exciting events: the 100-meter and 200-meter races, 100 x 4-meter relay race, long jump, shot put, and discus throw. A total of around forty-five students showcased their skills and determination, with the top three winners in each category receiving certificates of achievement and medals. Additionally, all participants were honoured with school bags and certificates of participation as tokens of appreciation for their efforts and sportsmanship.

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries- Sh. Karunakar Das, Executive Director of NTPC Bongaigaon, along with senior management officials including Sh. K.C. Muraleedharan, CGM (O&M), Shri Paresh Mathur, AGM (TS), Sh. Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), and Sh. Sushil Kumar Gupta, AGM (Civil). Representatives from various sports associations and unions were also present to support and encourage the budding athletes.

In his address at the rural sports meet, Shri Karunakar Das, Executive Director of NTPC Bongaigaon, highlighted the enthusiasm exhibited by the participating students. He emphasized the significance of such events as catalysts for community engagement in sports and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle encompassing both physical and mental well-being. Shri Das reiterated NTPC Bongaigaon’s commitment to supporting such endeavours that not only nurture sporting talent but also serve as platforms for community integration and holistic development. He expressed optimism regarding the long-term impact of such initiatives in instilling values of discipline, resilience, and teamwork among the youth.

The highlight of the event was the crowning of the Champion School, Dholmara High School, whose talented students clinched a remarkable tally of 10 medals, including 4 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze. Salakati Senior Secondary School emerged as the runner-up, securing a commendable 8 medals comprising 3 gold, 4 silver, and 1 bronze.

Officials from the District Sports Office, Kokrajhar were invited to oversee and judge the matches, ensuring a fair and transparent competition for all participants.NTPC Bongaigaon through the event promoted physical fitness but also instilled values of teamwork, discipline, and determination among the youth, contributing to their holistic development.