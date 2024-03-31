Centurion University Drives Vision Care Revolution with “Healthcare on the Wheels” Initiative

Bhubaneswar: Centurion University, a trailblazer in community-centric healthcare, continues its legacy of transformative impact by launching the “Healthcare on the Wheels” vision care vehicle. marking a historic milestone as the first university in Odisha to pioneer such a transformative initiative. This groundbreaking initiative expands upon the University’s longstanding commitment to serving rural Odisha through visionary healthcare solutions.

For years, Centurion University has spearheaded vision care camps across Odisha’s rural belts, reaching marginalized communities and providing essential eye care services. These camps have been instrumental in diagnosing eye conditions, distributing eyewear, and raising awareness about preventive eye health measures.

“We are thrilled to extend our vision care efforts through the “Healthcare on the Wheels” initiative,” said Dr Mukti Kanta Mishra, President of Centurion University. “Our experience with vision care camps has shown us the profound impact accessible eye care can have on individuals and communities. “Healthcare on the Wheels” represents a continuation of our mission to empower underserved populations with essential healthcare services, bringing cutting-edge healthcare directly to those who need it most.”

The “Healthcare on the Wheels” vision care vehicle, funded by LTIMindtree, will build upon this legacy by delivering comprehensive eye tests, connecting patients with medical professionals, and offering affordable eyewear solutions. Through strategic partnerships with Essilor and a focus on community engagement, Centurion University aims to address the urgent need for accessible eye care in rural Odisha.

Centurion University’s commitment to holistic education and community development is evident in its multifaceted approach to healthcare. The university’s vision care camps have not only provided medical interventions but also promoted awareness of eye health, preventive measures, and the importance of regular check-ups.

The inauguration ceremony of the vision care vehicle was graced by esteemed chief guests: Prof. Gopal Pathak, Vice-Chancellor of Sarala Birla University, and Mr. Jitendra Ghangas, Associate Director of LTIMindtree CSR & Sustainability. Both guests lauded Centurion University for its innovative approach, integration of skill development in the curriculum, and significant contributions to society.

Prof. Gopal Pathak remarked, “I am deeply impressed by Centurion University’s commitment to innovation and societal impact. The launch of the “Healthcare on the Wheels” vision care vehicle is a testament to their dedication to improving healthcare accessibility in rural communities. This initiative not only enhances healthcare services but also exemplifies the university’s ethos of giving back to society. I applaud Centurion University for their pioneering efforts and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact of this initiative.”

Mr. Jitendra Ghangas added, “It is truly inspiring to witness Centurion University’s innovative approach to healthcare delivery through the “Healthcare on the Wheels” initiative. The university’s emphasis on addressing societal challenges and leveraging skill development as a catalyst for change is highly commendable. By launching this vision care vehicle, Centurion University is not only providing essential healthcare services but also empowering communities with knowledge and resources. LTIMindtree is proud to partner with Centurion University in this transformative journey, and we believe that this initiative will make a meaningful difference in the lives of many.”

As the first university in Odisha to embark on such a transformative initiative, Centurion University continues to uphold its legacy of innovation, inclusivity, and social impact, setting new benchmarks in transformative education and community engagement.