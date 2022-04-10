Artist from Puri creates a mini model of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Puri: An emerging artist from the holy land of Lord Jagannath Saswat Ranjan Sahoo has crafted a miniature model of ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir’ by using 1423 matchsticks for the occasion of Ram Navmi. The model measures 35×24 inches.



“Within the span of 14 days, I crafted the temple with matchsticks. I also wish to present this to our honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji,” shares Saswat.





