AliaBhatt and RanbirKapoor will tie the knot on April 14

Mumbai: Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will tie the knot on April 14.The wedding ceremony will happen at Kapoor’s pad at Vastu, Bandra. Ahead of the wedding, the couple will host the Mehendi ceremony, followed by the Haldi ceremony on April 13 and the first half of April 14, respectively. All the events are said to be strictly private with only family members and close friends in attendance. Ranbir’s best friend, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, is said to be on the guest list.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have decided to host the wedding reception at Taj Mahal Palace ‘mostly’ on April 17.